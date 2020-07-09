WATERLOO — If wearing a face mask or covering is required, 49% of DeKalb Central school families responding to a survey said they will or will likely allow their children to return to school in the fall.
That was one of the findings of the survey sent to the district’s parents and guardians June 23 on returning-to-school planning. The survey closed Friday, and Superintendent Steve Teders released the results of the survey Tuesday. A total of 1,787 surveys were submitted, Teders said.
On the issue of masks and face coverings, 29.5% of respondents said they will not or likely will not send students to school if masks are required and 21.3% were undecided.
A total of 60.8% of respondents said they disagree or strongly disagree that students need to wear face masks or coverings when in attendance at school in the fall, with 39.2% agreeing or strongly agreeing, the survey results showed.
On whether students need to wear face masks or coverings during portions of the day when social distancing cannot be maintained, 47.4% disagreed or strongly disagreed and 52.6% agreed or strongly agreed.
If given the choice between in-person attendance or virtual and remote learning, 74.2% of respondents chose in-person learning with 25.8% opting for virtual and remote learning.
If face masks or coverings are required for students during all or portions of the school day, 52.9% of respondents would choose in-person learning for their children while 47.1% said they would choose virtual and remote learning.
Responding to questions on transportation, 59% of survey respondents said they would be willing/able to self-transport their children to school in an effort to create additional distance between students riding the bus, while 41% indicated they would use bus transportation.
If a mask or face covering is required on the bus, 31.2% indicated they would self-transport, 36.5% said they would use bus transportation and 19.1% were undecided.
Teders thanked everyone who took the time to complete the survey.
“The numerous comments also helped to provide additional information, which is always helpful,” Teders added.
The results also were shared and discussed with the DeKalb County Health Department during a meeting Tuesday to discuss tentative plans for reopening schools this fall, Teders said.
“The DeKalb County Health Department, along with education leaders, teachers and medical professionals from across the county and representing public and private schools, met for approximately two hours in the DeKalb High School cafeteria. Survey results were similar from across the county,” Teders added.
“The meeting Tuesday morning was extremely helpful in assisting school leaders in planning for the reopening of school this fall. Families from DeKalb Central, DeKalb Eastern and Garrett-Keyser-Butler should stay tuned, as updates from the meeting will be shared in the coming days with the help from Dr. Mark Souder from the DeKalb County Health Department.
“We understand what an anxious and uncertain time we are living in and appreciate the patience and understanding of our DeKalb Central families. We also understand that each of our students and families are unique and have differing situations and circumstances. Therefore, DeKalb Central will be positioned to offer both in-person attendance instruction and a virtual/remote option as well.”
Teders said more information regarding both in-person and virtual/remote instruction will be coming soon.
He noted that points to consider when reviewing the survey results are: the survey was sent to parents and guardians; survey submissions were anonymous; it represents a single point in time in an ever-changing environment; and additional follow-up will be necessary.
