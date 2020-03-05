AUBURN — Beginning with the reopening of its historic Main Library on March 15, Eckhart Public Library will offer a “clean slate” opportunity for library users through April 15. During this month, the library will forgive overdue fines and fees. To qualify, items must have been checked out at an Eckhart Public Library location.
“We are so happy to invite people back to the Main Library with a clean slate program,” said Assistant Director Jenny Kobiela-Mondor. “If you haven’t been to the library in a while because of fines, this is a great chance to see what a modern public library offers. We’re glad that we can break down this barrier that keeps some of our community members from fully using our services, and we hope that this encourages everybody to come back and see all of the wonderful things that Eckhart Public Library has to offer.”
Eckhart Public Library will forgive any overdue fines owed to the library, no matter how old the fines are. They do not have to be from materials returned from March 15 to April 15. The library also encourages users to return any items that are long overdue and considered lost during this period to ensure that any lost item fees can be waived. Refunds cannot be issued for fines that have been previously paid.
The library said its mission is to offer opportunities for access, creativity and discovery to those that walk through its doors, and it strives to make that a possibility for everyone.
To have a clean slate applied to the overdue fees on an account, patrons should visit any of the library’s service desks, starting on March 15, and let the staff know that they would like a clean slate. The library will take it from there. Patrons who are unable to come to the library may contact the library staff at 925-2414, ext. 504.
For questions about the clean slate policy or library card options, contact the library staff at 925-2414, info@epl.lib.in.us, or by social media.
The historic Main Library will be reopening with full services available beginning March 15, with an open house from 1-5 p.m.
(0) comments
