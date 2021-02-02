ANGOLA — The Asphalt Pavement Association of Indiana has named Trine University students Jacob Barkey of Auburn, Delaney Keirn of Claypool, Hannah Murray of Shelbyville, Derek Miller of Shipshewana and Lance Williamson of Decatur as 2020 APAI Scholars.
The five civil engineering students were recognized as scholarship recipients during the 2020 APAI Virtual Winter Conference on Dec. 16.
Scholarships are awarded by the APAI Scholarship Committee to students studying construction management, civil engineering and construction engineering and management at six nationally accredited Indiana universities, including Trine.
Students must complete an in-person interview with members of the scholarship committee to receive an award. The total amount of scholarships awarded in 2020 by the association totaled $40,000 to deserving scholars, in anticipation that many recipients will remain in Indiana and seek employment opportunities with APAI’s member contractors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.