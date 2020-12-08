DeKalb County and three communities in the county will receive more than $2.6 million in Community Crossing grants for local streets and roads, state officials said Tuesday.
The state grants include $1 million to DeKalb County, $906,756 for the town of Hamilton, $471,638 for the city of Auburn and $244,482 for the city of Butler.
The DeKalb County Highway Department will spend its $1 million Community Crossings grant to pave 7.5 miles of rural roads, all in the northwestern quadrant, county highway Superintendent Ben Parker said.
Projects using the grant will apply new asphalt on:
• C.R. 27 from 1,200 feet north of U.S. 6 to the Ashley town limits at C.R. 4;
• C.R 10 from C.R. 27 to C.R. 19; and
• C.R. 19 from U.S. 6 to C.R. 28.
The third project will complete the paving of five miles of C.R. 19 from U.S. 6 to S.R. 8 over a five-year period.
“It definitely helps a lot to build our roads here,” Parker said about the state grant. He said state officials plan to accept more Community Crossings applications in the first quarter of 2021.
“I’m sure we’ll go after more money next year,” either in the first quarter or in July, Parker said.
DeKalb County must match the state grant to equal 25% of the total project costs.
Auburn City Engineer Daryl McConnell said the city will use its Community Crossings grant to pay for 50% of the cost of four street projects. The total costs are:
• South Grandstaff Drive, $509,849;
• Hunters Glen, $243,023;
• Wesley Road, $101,488; and
• Jackson Street, $88,917.
Auburn qualifies for a 50/50 match in the program.
“We’ve taken advantage of the Community Crossings grants since 2016 … and now they offer it twice a year to apply for up to $1 million,” McConnell said. “It’s been a pretty good program.”
Earlier this year, Auburn used a Community Crossings grant to make improvements to Touring Drive and North Street.
McConnell said Auburn intends to apply for at least one more project in January.
With its matching grant, the city of Butler plans to mill and resurface these streets:
• all of Park Lane, North Park Lane and South Park Lane;
• the 100-200 blocks of East Green Street;
• the 100-400 blocks of West Green Street;
• the 100 blocks of Elm, James and John streets;
• the 300-400 blocks of James Street;
• the 300 block of John Street; and
• the 400 block of High Street.
The Community Crossings grant will cover 75% of the project costs, with Butler responsible for a 25% match.
“The Community Crossings program is a fantastic collaborative relationship between the state, county units and cities and towns,” said Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn. “The ultimate beneficiary of this is the general motoring Hoosier, who, no doubt, over the past several years has seen our roads improve.”
Overall, 18 local governments in the four-county northeast corner region were awarded funds totaling more than $11.4 million from the Community Crossings program.
The second award cycle for the popular road funding program comes later than usual. For a period this summer, there were questions about whether it would happen at all following the statewide shutdown and major disruption to state tax revenues — but it turned out to be “better late than never” for northeast Indiana.
In total, the state issued $101 million in this second round of funding, with the four-county area taking more than 10% of the pot.
“As we navigate through the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re as committed as ever to improving and building our state’s infrastructure. I’m incredibly pleased that we’re able to fund all of the high-priority local road projects submitted in this round. Taking care of our local roads is key to making sure our communities remain attractive places to grow businesses and create careers,” Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness said.
The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $830 million in state matching funds for construction projects since its launch in 2016.
Other local communities that received awards in the second grant cycle for 2020 include:
• Albion, $719,850;
• Avilla, $351,646;
• Fremont, $969,000;
• Hudson, $157,157;
• Kendallville, $723,553;
• LaGrange town, $579,600;
• LaGrange County, $977,074;
• Ligonier, $554,589;
• Noble County, $123,399;
• Orland, $525,000;
• Rome City, $138,059;
• Shipshewana, $1,000,000;
• Steuben County, $1,000,000; and
• Topeka, $966,000.
