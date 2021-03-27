Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
Tuesday
5 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, closed executive session, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, to discuss the purchase and/or lease of real property.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Maumee River Basin Commission, Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District Conference Room, 9602 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne. The agenda includes mitigation project updates; St. Joseph River stream assessment study update; 2021 Flood Safety Awareness Week campaign; and website update.
