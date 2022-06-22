HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board approved several personnel matters during its meeting Monday night.
The board approved contract extensions for elementary principal Kristyn Watkins and high school principal Greg Piatt for 2022-24. A contract extension for Superintendent Tony Cassel also was approved for 2022-2025.
The board voted a create a certified teacher position. The teacher will be an interventionist, who will work with small groups of students in kindergarten through grade 12 to strengthen needed areas for success, said Cassel.
The board also approved an art facilitator position, with Myiliegh Cool filing the position, and a library facilitator position.
The board approved Minde Raney for a study hall monitor and math teacher position.
The board accepted the resignation of library assistant Kim Kepler.
The board passed a resolution to purchase a special education bus and transfer the title from the DeKalb Eastern school district for $43,000.
Superintendent art winners were recognized. Their art will hang in the board room for the next year. Winners were: pre-kindergarten, Quinn Friend; kindergarten, Cameron Knapp; first grade, Kinsley Taylor; second grade, Mazzy Presley; third grade, Ava Steury; fourth grade, Jocelyn Hanna; fifth grade, Samuel Brandenburg; sixth grade, Karly Nester; seventh grade, Brooke Mott; eighth grade, Kristie Kuhn; ninth grade, Victoria Dohner; and 12th grade, Isabelle Sims and Ashley Reetz.
