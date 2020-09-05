AUBURN — The coronavirus canceled this year’s Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
It couldn’t stop the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club’s most diehard members from staging their Labor Day weekend Parade of Classics through downtown Auburn — a tradition since 1956.
Saturday morning, they brought 28 classic cars from the 1920s and ’30s to the parking lot of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, where club past president Tom Lee of Pennsylvania shouted instructions for a parade like no other.
“Please make sure to follow all traffic signs and stoplights,” Lee advised, because unlike all recent years, streets would not be blocked, and the cars would have no police escort.
At 11:15 a.m., a couple hours earlier than usual, the cars rolled out, representing just a fraction of a typical parade’s 200-plus classics. In a change from their usual routine, they ran the parade route twice, becoming interspersed with regular vehicles, whose drivers might have wondered if they had been transported back in time.
“That was fun,” Lee said afterward, parked outside the Auburn Hotel that has been the club’s focal point since the beginning. “The thing that I thought was great was there were people outside on their porces in chairs, waiting for us as we drove by.”
When the festival was canceled, Lee said, “I just kind of made some phone calls and sent some emails,” drumming up interest in car enthusiasts from as far as Oklahoma for gathering at Auburn, anyway.
The Butler family, with deep roots in Auburn’s automotive history, contributed six cars to the parade.
The family “decided we going to have a parade, if it’s just us,” said Steve Butler of Fort Wayne.
He drove his latest acquisition, a 1926 Auburn Model 666 that was rescued from a barn in southern Michigan.
“The differential broke in 1963, and they parked it,” he said of the car’s previous owners.
After he purchased the car last winter, Butler nursed it back to health, dislodging walnut shells and mouse droppings from the engine. Now, he said, “It actually starts and runs better than all my other cars.”
With its interior surprisingly intact, Butler said he plans to leave the 1926 Auburn in its original, unrestored condition.
The parade itself was a throwback to a simpler time, too.
“This year, it’s a lot like the original reunions back in the ’50s,” Lee said. “‘It’s actually been kind of a nice, relaxing weekend in town.”
