ALBION — A theft case involving a former Auburn Police Department detective is approaching a resolution, with a possible agreement ready for consideration before a judge later this month.
In a brief final pre-trial meeting in Noble County Superior Court 2 today — the case was moved out of DeKalb County with Judge Steve Hagen appointed to oversee the case — trial dates were canceled as attorneys noted they were close to resolving the matter.
"I believe we can get something resolved and avoid a trial," Sexton's attorney Edward Merchant said.
Special prosecutor D.J. Sigler agreed with that sentiment, as both attorneys discussed that a proposed agreement was before the defense for consideration.
"We've been working to avoid (a trial)," Merchant said.
Sexton, of Waterloo, is charged with theft and official misconduct, both Level 6 felonies, which were originally filed in DeKalb County in September 2021. The case was reassigned to Noble County in October due to potential conflicts of interest in DeKalb County.
Level 6 felonies carry potential penalties of six months to 2 1/2 years in jail, if convicted.
According to a news release at the time of Sexton’s arrest, back in February of 2020, Indiana State Police detectives were requested to investigate property reported missing from the Auburn Police Department’s evidence storage room, believed missing sometime within the year preceding November 2018.
Two long guns and money amounting to $938 were discovered to be missing from the evidence room, according to police reports.
Detectives from the Toll Road Post concluded that investigation, which was then turned over to Sigler for review and determination of possible charges. Subsequent to that review, a warrant was issued for Sexton’s arrest.
At the time of the alleged offenses, Sexton was employed as a detective with the Auburn Police Department. He has since retired from duty.
After hearing the update, Judge Hagen agreed to vacate the trial dates in the case — originally set for May 24 and 25 — and instead set a second final pre-trial conference for May 24 at 9:30 a.m.
"Hopefully we have a sense of closure," at that time, Hagen said.
