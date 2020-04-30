AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners listened with sympathetic ears Monday to concerns about the county’s sewer ordinance.
Aaron Quick, who lives on C.R. 427 north of DeKalb High School, said he and six neighboring homeowners could be required to connect to a new Auburn sewer, recently extended to a home across the road from them.
Quick said connecting could cause a “serious financial hardship,” because it likely would mean building a lift station due to land elevations.
A county ordinance requires homeowners to connect if they are within 300 feet of a sewer and their septic systems are more than 20 years old.
“I personally think it’s a little short-sighted to have a 20-year life span on a septic system. I think it should be based on whether it’s working or failing,” Quick said. He added that his system was declared “perfect” in a 2018 inspection.
Quick asked the three commissioners to consider changing the county ordinance to allow more leniency.
“I think we need to make an addendum to our ordinance for this specific case,” said Commissioner Don Grogg. He told Quick, “You’ve got a perfectly good septic. Why should you be punished?”
Commissioner Jackie Rowan said she agreed with Grogg.
“If the city really wants you guys to connect, they should provide the lift station and the bore across the highway,” said Commissioners President William Hartman.
Hartman promised to arrange a meeting between himself, Quick and Auburn Mayor Mike Ley.
In building the sewer, Grogg said, “I think Auburn overextended their authority — they pushed it to the limit.”
“The way it was installed, the process was not proper,” Hartman said.
Commissioners asked their attorney, James McCanna, to research whether the county’s ordinance is more stringent than state rules require, by requiring people to connect instead of making it optional.
McCanna said Quick’s septic system was checked by a certified inspector, which “gives more credibility to looking for a waiver on the 20-year rule.”
McCanna suggested that a change in the county ordinance could say that a property owner with certification of a septic system in good working order is relieved of responsibility to connect to a sewer, but must retest every five years. He said commissioners should not change the ordinance without discussing it with the county Board of Health.
McCanna also assured Quick that he and his neighbors are not considered to be in violation of the county ordinance right now.
“We want to be eventually on the sewer system,” Quick said about himself and his neighbors. “It just makes sense to do so. The options we have right now are not reasonable. It’s not feasible for us to do it.”
Quick said his neighbors would be happy to hear that the commissioners listened to his concerns.
