Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4-6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, Board of Public Works and Safety, and city department heads will assemble for a presentation of the final wage study report prepared by Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St. It is for informational purposes only. No official meeting or vote will take place.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School room 120.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne Street.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Health, 220 E. 7th St., Suite 110, Auburn.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, courthouse.
5:30 p.m. — Butler Park and Recreation Board, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
5 p.m. — DeKalb Central Board of School Trustees, work session to discuss facilities upgrades, Central Administration Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
6 p.m. — American Rescue Plan Committee, meeting in Commissioners Court, second floor, courthouse. The purpose of the meeting is to prioritize potential projects that will be paid with Fiscal Recovery Funds.
6 p.m. — City of Auburn Tree Commission, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
