WATERLOO — Traditional, in-person full-time instruction will be for all DeKalb Central schools students, with masks being optional, under a “Perseverance Plan” approved by the DeKalb Central school board Tuesday.
Superintendent Steve Teders noted that as of July 1, the State of Indiana communicated that local school boards will be responsible for implementing whatever measures and restrictions deemed necessary to address the impact and spread of COVID-19 for their buildings, facilities and grounds, including transportation.
DeKalb Central’s protocols and procedures were created with guidance from the DeKalb County Health Department, Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana Department of Education, State of Indiana and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Teders said.
Under the plan, staff and students will maintain social distancing to the greatest extent practicable. While masks are optional for students and staff, they will be required for all visitors in buildings, including parents, unless proof of vaccination or antibodies is presented.
Events such as registration, back-to-school night, open house and orientations will be in person. Normal school routines will be followed as much as possible. Regular recess, art, music and physical education classes will resume.
Students may share school supplies and will be encouraged to sanitize hands before and after shared supply use. Hand sanitizer will be available in classrooms and should be used to clean hands when entering and exiting classrooms, the plan states. Field trips will be allowed and face masks may be required, depending on the venue.
Co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, including athletics and performing arts, will continue with guidance from the IHSAA and ISSMA. Clubs, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities will return to in-person meetings.
On school buses, employees will be required to wear a mask to and from school and events, per federal order, Teders said. Assigned seats and seating charts are required and will be followed. Families and siblings will be seated together on the bus when possible. Student riders will have one designated pick-up and drop-off location. Frequently touched surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected on the bus at the end of each route.
Parents should screen their children for COVID symptoms and students should stay home when sick. Attendance recognitions that could encourage attending school when not feeling well, have been eliminated for the year. Contact tracing will continue and high-risk, contact-identified students will be required to isolate or quarantine. If a child is ill or quarantined at home, teachers will work with the student on make-up work and staying current in class.
The federal government will continue to provide free school meals for all students in kindergarten through grade 12 during the 2021-22 school year. Visitors will not be permitted to eat meals with students.
Before voting on the plan, the board invited members of the public to comment.
A parent of four students said she found it “refreshing” to see the transparency and “application of common sense” in coming up with the plan.
“This plan should be considered a living, breathing document and will likely need updates as conditions in our community, county, state, nation change. We will work tirelessly to do what’s best for our students and staff. We look forward to welcoming our students back to the classroom on Aug. 9,” Teders said.
Teders said any updates to the plan will be brought before the board for approval. He noted that sometimes, orders may come as mandates from the state or federal government.
Any updates to the plan will be shared with the district’s families and posted on the district website, dekalbcentral.net.
