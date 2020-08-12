GARRETT — Two people sustained injuries when a car and motorcycle collided Tuesday at 3:20 p.m. south of Garrett near Holiday Lakes, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Motorcyclist Tony Ash, 37, of Garrett suffered lower body pain and “road rash” abrasions. An EMS ambulance took him to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne.
Angelina Clark, 19, of Garrett, a front-seat passenger in a car that collided with Ash’s motorcycle, reported hip pain. An EMS ambulance took her to Parkview DeKalb Hospital at Auburn.
Police said James Anderson, 18, of Garrett, was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima eastbound on C.R. 9-A at C.R. 327. Anderson stopped at a stop sign and waited for traffic. He told police that he saw an opening in traffic and proceeded through the intersection, but he did not see Ash heading northbound on C.R. 327 and pulled out in front of him, colliding with Ash’s 2005 Honda VTX motorcycle. Anderson was not injured.
The LaOtto Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS assisted county police.
