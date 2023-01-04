INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education released the 2022 state graduation rates Friday, with data showing 86.61% of students in the Class of 2022 graduating.
Most high schools in the four northeast Indiana counties surpassed the state average. Based on the DOE’s information, Eastside High School had the highest graduation rate of local school districts at 97.73%. Lakewood Park Christian School was a close second at 97.44%.
Garrett (92.55%), Prairie Heights (94.95%), Fremont (93.15%) and Westview (93.10%) also surpassed the 90% mark.
DeKalb County
Eastside High School, 97.73%, 86 of 88 students.
Lakewood Park Christian School, 97.44%, 38 of 39 students.
Garrett High School, 92.55%, 149 of 161 students.
DeKalb High School, 87.11%, 223 of 256 students.
LaGrange County
Prairie Heights High School, 94.95%, 94 of 99 students.
Westview High School, 93.10%, 81 of 87 students.
Lakeland High School, 80.50%, 128 of 159 students.
Noble County
Central Noble High School, 89.91%, 98 of 109 students.
West Noble High School, 89.56%, 163 of 182 students.
East Noble High School, 88.84%, 207 of 233 students.
Steuben County
Fremont High School, 93.15%, 68 of 73 students.
Angola High School, 85.34%, 163 of 191 students.
Hamilton High School, 83.33%, 25 of 30 students.
“Graduating high school is an important milestone as students transition to their next step, whether that’s employment, enrollment or enlistment leading to service,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.
“As we seek new and innovative ways to ensure students are best prepared for their future, we must continue to rethink how those four years are structured,” she said. “This includes increasing the number of students having access to a high-value post-secondary credential before graduation, increasing access to high-quality work-based learning opportunities that allow for additional skill development, as well as providing flexibility for high schools — allowing them to focus on strategic, rigorous coursework that is purposeful for each student’s unique path.”
While overall, the statewide graduation rate held relatively steady as many students are continuing to recover from the academic impacts of pandemic-related learning disruptions, below are some of the key areas of success from the 2022 graduation data:
Statewide, graduation rates increased for:
Black students — from 77.05% in 2021 to 77.52% in 2022;
Hispanic students — from 82.66% in 2021 to 83.86% in 2022;
English Learners — from 82.80% in 2021 to 85.60% in 2022;
Special education students — from 74.52% in 2021 to 76.39% in 2022; and
Students receiving free and reduced price meals — from 82.84% in 2021 to 83.74% in 2022.
The non-waiver graduation rate improved from 78.78% in 2021 to 80.58% in 2022. Per Indiana Code, to qualify for a waiver, a student will have been unsuccessful in completing postsecondary-readiness competency requirements by the conclusion of his/her senior year. This includes:
A student who was in the process of completing a competency at one school that was not offered by the school to which the student transferred; and
A student who has attempted to achieve at least three separate postsecondary-readiness competencies.
