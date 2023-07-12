AUBURN — A Spencerville woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for her role in the abuse of infant twins.
Amanda Allard of the 6900 block of S.R. 1, Spencerville, had pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent, both Level 3 felonies, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Judge Adam Squiller sentenced Allard to 10 years on each count, to be served consecutively. The terms of the plea agreement called for an executed sentence of 20 years.
In exchange for her plea, Allard had been required to testify truthfully in criminal and Department of Child Services proceedings involving co-defendant Billy Burrow.
Allard testified during Burrow’s jury trial in June in DeKalb Superior Court I. Burrow ultimately was found guilty on all charges involving neglect, exploitation and conspiracy to molest the infant twins. He also was found to be a repeat sexual offender. The offenses were alleged to have taken place between March 9, 2021 and Oct. 12, 2021.
During her testimony, Allard acknowledged that she had admitted to leaving an infant girl and her twin brother with Burrow, knowing he was a risk to the children.
The infant girl suffered a catastrophic brain injury, which was characteristic of a violent acceleration-deceleration injury, or injury caused by shaking, child abuse pediatrician Dr. Tara Holloran testified during Burrow’s trial. Both babies had healing fractures on their ribs, Holloran said.
During Allard’s sentencing hearing Tuesday, the twins’ foster mother told the court that as a result of Allard’s and Burrow’s choices and inability to care for and safely protect the children, the twins will suffer from life-long trauma.
She said the girl will never be normal, or anywhere close to it, adding that she will never be able to use the bathroom, hold up her head, sit down at the table and eat a meal, chase bubbles in the back yard, go to prom, drive, or get married and have a family of her own.
She said the girl’s twin brother is equally as affected as a result of the trauma and will grow up knowing what happened to him and his sister. She said he will require therapy to process what happened and how the people who were supposed to keep him safe did not.
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe described the case as horrific, adding that the trauma experienced by both children was “terrible.”
He acknowledged Allard’s testimony during Burrow’s trial, and said that while it might not have been 100% truthful in every issue, it was satisfactory to comply with the terms of the plea agreement.
Offering her own statement Tuesday, Allard said she “hurt” for the children and that the children are in the best place they can be at this time.
Prior to handing down the sentence, Squiller challenged Allard’s comment that she understood what she had done wrong.
He said she had gone to great lengths to portray herself as a mostly innocent victim.
“I do not buy that at all,” Squiller told her.
“I hold you largely responsible for this tragic, reprehensible situation.”
Squiller said it was difficult to comprehend how the children could have been placed in that situation and how Allard could have allowed it to happen.
Squiller said he believed Allard had been largely untruthful as to her involvement in the crimes, but truthful as to Burrow’s involvement.
Squiller said he would not include any language in his sentencing order regarding any possible sentence modification, adding he is not going to give her any false hope.
As part of the plea agreement, charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level 1 felony; two counts of conspiracy to commit child molesting, both Level 1 felonies; and child exploitation, a Level 5 felony, were dismissed.
Also as part of the agreement, the state will refrain from filing homicide charges against Allard when the female child dies.
Burrow will be sentenced Aug. 10. He faces a sentence of up to 168 years.
