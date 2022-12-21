WATERLOO — DeKalb High School students in Mrs. Johnson’s personal finance and banking class went on a book tour to present “Cash’s Piggy Party,” a children’s book they wrote and illustrated as a class project.
Earlier this school year, students studied the psychology of money and learned that people who have a piggy bank as a child are more likely to save and invest in retirement accounts as adults. Students were tasked with creating a children’s book that emphasized the importance of saving money.
Friday, nine high school students traveled to all four DeKalb Central elementary schools and visited every second grade classroom.
With the help of Steve Hostetter from Bailey and Wood Mortgage Lender, “Cash’s Piggy Party” was printed and a copy of the book was left with each class. In addition, each student was given a piggy bank to take home and start their savings journey.
Students involved in this project include; Ashley Robinett, Kenlee Dick, Amara Anglin, Rebekah Towsley, Ethan Jordan, Parker Smith, Ian Grant, Aydan Parr, and Madison Targgart.
