BMV announces new hours
INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Monday, Oct. 2, Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will have new hours.
The change enables the BMV to provide service six days a week in many areas across the state.
Go to in.gov/bmv/branch-locations-and-hours/bmv-branch-map/new-branch-hours/ to plan your visits on or after Oct. 2. This page provides a list by location with new operating hours.
The shift in operating hours is in response to increasing customer preference to use out-of-branch transaction options as well as to provide BMV team members opportunity to participate in critical on the job training to ensure efficient and accurate transaction processing, the BMV stated.
As a reminder, customers can complete an online transaction or visit a BMV Connect kiosk 24/7. To login to myBMV or find the nearest kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.
