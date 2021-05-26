SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68, will host a fish fry Saturday, June 5, from 4-7 p.m.
The menu includes fish and chicken strips, baked beans, red potatoes, cole slaw, dessert, roll and drink for a freewill donation.
Carry-out orders may be placed by calling Roberta Carnahan at 750-3425 by Thursday, June 3.
All funds raised will go toward building improvements and new chairs.
