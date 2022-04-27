AUBURN — Promise Indiana DeKalb County, a program of the Community Foundation DeKalb County, has provided books and program information to 17 preschools throughout DeKalb County.
Each 4-year-old received a copy of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Look for the Helpers” and information about the Promise program. This book shows students helpful careers available in their community, including teachers, doctors, firefighters, and police officers.
Promise Indiana DeKalb County encourages families to save for the child’s education after high school through the creation of CollegeChoiceDirect 529 plans. Promise provides $25 account deposits to all DeKalb County residents age 4 through 12th grade who open an account. More information can be found at DeKalbCountyPromise.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.