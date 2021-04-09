AUBURN —Judge Adam Squiller sentenced five people for criminal offenses during hearings Tuesday and Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Joshua D. Myers of the 700 block of Helen Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for 450 days, with 90 days to be served at a residential work release facility. Satisfactory completion of those days will satisfy the 90-day executed sentence. He was fined $150, and his driving license was suspended for 365 days.
Brian Sizemore of the 4200 block of North C.R. 245 East, Howe, received a 180-day suspended sentence and was fined $150 for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Earnest Barksdale of the 3000 block of Hanna Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except four days, for nonsupport, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for four days he served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for two years.
Jason Sells of the 800 block of Pinetree Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 365 days of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for 365 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 365 days.
Melissa M. Miller of the 100 block of West Walnut Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days she served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $200. Her driving license was suspended for 75 days.
