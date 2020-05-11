AUBURN — American Legion Post 97 has canceled its traditional Memorial Day service on the courthouse square in downtown Auburn.
Post Commander Mike Harper announced the cancellation in a message Sunday.
The service typically takes place at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day in front of a memorial cannon on the southwest corner of the square.
Harper released this message:
“Auburn community,
“With great sadness we have to announce that we will not be hosting our Memorial Day Program this year. With the current restrictions, and the unknowns the committee has decided to err on the side of caution. To our knowledge this has never happened before.
“We ask everyone to find their own way this year to remember the great men and women that have given the ultimate sacrifice while serving our great nation.
“During this time of social distancing I ask for everyone’s assistance with performing ‘Buddy Checks.’ A Buddy Check is simply checking in on our veterans with a phone call or a text message. This is the time when we must come together as a community and assist where needed.
“For God and Country, DeKalb American Legion Post 97,
Mike Harper, Commander.”
