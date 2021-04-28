BUTLER — The Butler United Methodist Women will host a rummage sale at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., May 20 and 21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 22 from 8 a.m. to noon, which is bag day.
