Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School room 49. The agenda includes consideration of a compensation package for administrative and non-certified employees.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
