Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.