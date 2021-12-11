INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2022 Senate Page Program, said State Sens. Dennis Kruse (R-Auburn) and Sue Glick (R-LaGrange).
Through the full-day program, students in grades six through 12 can tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet with their state senator.
“This session, we are restarting the Senate Page Program, which is a great opportunity for Hoosier students to learn about our state government,” Glick said. “If you or someone you know is interested in civic engagement, this opportunity grants an invaluable experience.”
“It is always nice to see students from Senate District 14 participating in the Senate Page Program,” Kruse said. “I am a big advocate for civic education, and this opportunity provides the next generation of Hoosiers with an avenue to get involved.”
The Senate Page Program will begin in January and run through early March. Positions fill quickly, so it is important to apply early. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. They begin their day at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays. Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school.
For more information or to apply, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.
