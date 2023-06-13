AUBURN — Credent Wealth Management is pleased to announce Layton Ginder as a new partner to the firm.
A commission-free fiduciary, Credent serves hardworking Americans with client-centric service, planning and investments.
Ginder joined Credent in July 2018. He holds a Bachelor of Financial Counseling and Planning from Purdue University and is a certified financial planner. With nearly a decade in the industry, Ginder’s expertise gives him the wisdom and adaptability to serve clients well. As a wealth manager, he supports individuals and families as they navigate life events, seek significance and accomplish their goals.
“I am most excited to help people in our communities achieve their version of financial freedom,” Ginder said. “I look forward to continuing the work of putting clients’ needs above all else and growing with them for many years to come.”
Ginder serves on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana and has chaired the largest fundraiser — the Brad Miller Gala and Golf Outing. He is also a husband and father and enjoys spending time outdoors at his family farm or Lake James.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.