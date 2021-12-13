AUBURN — Plans are moving forward to honor those DeKalb County residents who passed away while living at the DeKalb County Home with a monument.
The initiative is being spearheaded by DeKalb County Recorder Leta Hullinger who has been working on the project since earlier this fall.
On Monday she presented the DeKalb County Commissioners with bids for the monument and the fencing to cordon off the area.
Hullinger said the price of completion of the project is around $14,000 with the majority of the cost being for the aluminum fencing.
She presented a quote of $4,000 from John Ley Monument Sales of Avilla for a black granite monument, which will feature the names of those residents who passed away along with the name of the cemetery Sunny Meadows Memorial Gardens.
The fencing from Back 40 Fencing LLC, of Corunna has a price around $9,500. The fencing will include four decorative aluminum posts on each corner along with 4-foot posts every 10-feet. Black chain will be strung between the posts.
Hullinger said using this fencing setup will make it easier to care for and cheaper.
Sunny Meadows is located on C.R. 40 was built as a county home in 1908 and is one of only a handful of county homes left in the state. The residential home is an assisted living facility for those who cannot live on their own safely, but do not need around-the-clock services.
The monument will be located across the street from the county home on county farm property in the vicinity of the original burial grounds on the west end of the property. The fenced off area will be 130-foot by 150-foot.
Hullinger came to the board Monday looking for direction on how to move forward, whether to seek donations or if the county could foot the bill.
Commissioner Mike Watson thanked Hullinger for her dedication to the project.
“I think if the county is going to have a county home we need to support it the way it needs to be supported,” Watson said. “I am more than in favor to see where we can find funding to come up with the $14,000.”
Commissioner Todd Sanderson suggested possibly seeing if donations could be collected for the monument and suggested the county could foot the bill for the fencing.
Since the start of the project several local residents have pitched in to clean up the area and rid it of weeds and overgrown vegetation. A driveway has been made back to the area and a culvert was donated allowing access from C.R. 40. Hullinger has also received a donation of 40 tons of topsoil that will be delivered this spring.
Decorative trees will also be planted as the project moves forward in 2022.
Hullinger said she currently has $850 in donations, which can be used toward the cost of the monument. Donations for the monument can be made to the Sunny Meadows Cemetery Fund. Those donations can be made at the DeKalb County Treasurer’s office with a notation to Sunny Meadows Cemetery donation.
Donations can also be mailed to DeKalb County Treasurer’s office at 100 S. Main Street, Auburn, 46706 or may be dropped off at the DeKalb County Recorder’s Office on the first floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse.
The commissioners had several other items on their agenda, which were all tabled in favor of gaining additional information on each of the issues.
One of those issues was new video equipment around the historic Spencerville Covered Bridge to help protect it moving forward.
Jack Smith, information services director presented three quotes for new equipment ranging from $3,000 to $13,000 depending on quality of equipment.
Smith said all of the proposed equipment is better than what’s currently in place.
His preference and the preference of The Friends of Spencerville Covered Bridge was the $3,000 package by Alarm.com. The internet based system would provide seven new cameras around the property.
Before making a decision the commissioners asked Smith to gather additional information before making a decision.
Also tabled was a decision to buy into a new program growing out of a housing study within the county. Anton King, executive director of DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership outlined the partnership’s housing study which is currently underway.
King said the housing study was one of two key initiatives the partnership is taking on. The second is the need for extended broadband within the county.
The partnership’s study is ongoing with a survey that was sent out recently to businesses and other organizations looking for feedback on specific needs of housing.
He said the partnership is working with key large employers in the county to find out the needs of its employees. One of the major needs for the county is affordable housing for the county’s workforce.
Ryan Chassey, of the Housing Resource Hub presented a program Hoosier Homes, a down payment assistance program that will be available to qualifying repeat and first time homebuyers, if the commissioners sign on to the program.
Hoosier Homes is a self-funded down payment assistance program that serves middle income borrowers making up to $89,180, regardless of family size. The program offers 3%, 4% and 5% in down payment assistance and offers and additional 1% to specific borrowers by occupation.
If the commissioners sign on to the program at a future meeting there is no cost to the county. Their signatures will just bless the program.
Neighboring LaGrange, Steuben and Kosciusko counties have signed on to the program along with the City of Fort Wayne.
In other business Commissioner Sanderson said he was happy with work that was recently completed at the DeKalb County Community Corrections building. All 28 lights in the four housing units were secured within the ceiling after the commissioners questioned the work earlier this year.
The repairs will lead to the county finally being able to sign off on the project as long as drywall work has also been completed.
