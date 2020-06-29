HUDSON — A Hudson man was airlifted from the scene of a Sunday evening crash on Steuben C.R. 500W, police said.
Indiana State Police were called around 5:20 p.m. to the crash site north of C.R. 400S. Mitchell A. Musser, 24, was lying in the grass next to his overturned pickup truck being treated by EMS personnel and firefighters, said an ISP news release.
The extent of Musser’s injuries was not reported. He was airlifted from the scene by the Parkview Samaritan helicopter and transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. No further medical information was available Monday.
Musser had been traveling north on CR500W, likely at a high rate of speed, police said. He reportedly veered off the road twice before losing control. The truck became airborne, striking an earth embankment and rolling over, ejecting Musser.
Investigators say Musser was not wearing a seatbelt, and excessive speed is suspected to be a primary factor in the crash.
The Steuben County Sheriff’s department, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Ashley and Hudson fire departments, Steuben County EMS and Ashley Police Department assisted at the scene.
