HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools no longer will contact trace for students and staff who have come into contact with a COVID-positive individual.
Superintendent Anthony Cassel updated the school board on the district’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions during Monday’s board meeting. He said the change is in line with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control of Prevention and Indiana Department of Health.
In a letter to the district’s families, Cassel said students and/or staff who test positive for COVID-19 still will need to quarantine for five days and may return to school on day six if symptoms have improved and they are fever-free for 24 hours.
Cassel said parents and guardians should continue to monitor their children’s health prior to students returning to school each day. School policy for sick students is that the student must remain fever-free for a 24-hour period before returning from an illness, Cassel reminded families.
“We are thankful for the latest adjustments from the CDC and Indiana Department of Health. The past two years have been extremely trying for educators, families and students. We have only made it through because of the continued support of our school community. Thank you for your patience and understanding during the past two years,” Cassel said in the letter.
Cassel said the district will continue to work with the Steuben and DeKalb County health departments, as well as the state health department. If adjustments need to be made in the future, the district will communicate those changes as quickly as possible, Cassel added.
Also Monday night, Cassel updated the board on projects underway in the district.
Work is underway to replace all the interior lighting in the school building with LED lighting. The board has entered into an agreement with Energy Harness to perform the work. Cassel said the lights are programmable and make spaces much brighter. Cassel said he expects that replacing lights in most of the hallways and classrooms will be done by the end of the week.
The project is expected to result in an estimated 70% savings in electrical costs in light usage, Cassel said.
Providing an update on a solar project, Cassel said ground is expected to be broken in April. The solar project will be installed on about three acres of an 8-acre parcel of land that runs adjacent to soccer and football fields at the back of the school. In November, the board approved purchasing the 8-acre parcel from a local farmer for a cost of $80,000.
The solar project will be carried out by the companies Entrust and Melink Solar at no cost to the school district. Plans call for Entrust to charge the school a per-kilowat useage that is less than what the district would be charged by its current power company.
Overall, between the solar and the LED projects, the district is anticipating savings of more than $40,000 a year on electrical costs.
In addition to the solar project, the 8-acre parcel of land also will be used by the school’s FFA group and for future expansion.
“(Cross country coach) Garry May is already looking at it for a cross country course, trying to get a course on our property again so we can run some home meets,” Cassel said.
Elementary Principal Kristyn Watkins reported pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration will take place March 9 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in the library. Already, 10 pre-kindergarten students have preregistered and 15 kindergarteners currently are enrolled for next year, Watkins said
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: bus driver Chrystal Hurraw; lead cook Evelyn Lautzenhiser; long-term maternity leave substitute Maddie Hamilton; and softball assistant Kristie Lenz. The board approved the appointment of lead cook Cheryl Kooistra.
