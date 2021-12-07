AUBURN — The Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., will host a Blue Christmas service Sunday at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
The service is intended to acknowledge loss and help those experiencing loss find strength and hope for their daily walk through their pain during the holidays.
“As we prepare for Christmas, some might not be experiencing the joy of the season. Not everyone is feeling merry and bright,” the church stated.
“Perhaps this is a season of loss and pain — death of a loved one, loss of family, divorce, separation, physical, emotional or spiritual pain.”
For more information, call the church office at 925-3480.
