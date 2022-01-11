AUBURN — The two most important statistics in Fire Chief Mike VanZile’s year-end report are the ones with zeros in them.
As in zero civilian injuries and firefighter injuries.
“That’s our A-plus. That’s our goal — firefighter safety and civilian safety,” the fire chief said.
“We have the best equipment available and we outfit our guys in the best stuff we can buy, but it’s all about their safety.”
Total responses increased by 22% from 1,121 runs in 2020 to 1,367 last year, according to VanZile’s report.
Medical assistance continues to be the leading category, with 666 total responses in 2021. That represents 49% of the department’s total calls. There were 236 false alarms and 270 public service calls last year.
Auburn firefighters responded to 86 fire calls in the past year, representing 6% of the department’s total responses and 69 vehicle crashes/rescues, for 5%.
VanZile believes unattended cooking and candles remain the leading causes of most fires.
There were 68 calls to assist neighboring fire departments, a big jump from 39 mutual aid calls in 2020.
“Volunteer fire departments are hurting,” VanZile said. “Runs are up and manpower is down, and that’s a tough hurdle to get over.”
If an area department needs help, Auburn firefighters are ready to help, he said. By the same token, Auburn also calls for assistance when necessary.
“I always get asked the question, ‘Why so many fire departments?’ Don’t just read that there were 10 fire departments there. You might have only had 15 people.
“Some of the fires we have responded to are extra-alarm fires because of one thing: manpower. Twenty or 30 years ago, fire departments were equipment poor and manpower rich. Now, we’re equipment rich and manpower poor in the fire service nationwide.”
Auburn has 38 firefighters, including VanZile, his administrative assistant, and all career and part-time firefighters.
Typically, four firefighters are on duty each day at Fire Station 2 and three are at Fire Station 1. VanZile’s goal is to have four at each station 24 hours a day, seven days per week.
“Most of our shifts are 4/3,” he said. The department is in the process of adding one career firefighter in 2022 and hopefully one in 2023.
VanZile said the department typically looks at candidates who have state certification in Firefighter 1 and 2 and have completed hazardous materials and medical training. Otherwise, it can take up to six months for a new firefighter to complete training.
Career firefighters work 24-hour shifts. Part-time firefighters work 12-hour shifts.
He is particularly proud of the department’s cadet program that gives young adults from DeKalb County and the surrounding area exposure to the fire service.
“It’s been a good program for us,” VanZile said. “Some are in it to see what it’s like. Some of them are still in school. It’s a good first step for someone.
“It’s not glamorous. It’s hard, tough work,” he added.
VanZile said the department expects to take delivery of its new Sutphen engine toward the end of the year.
He also hopes to make additions and updates to the department’s training facility, which is not only used by Auburn firefighters, but firefighters from surrounding departments.
“It’s always been our backbone and for many fire departments around who come to use our facility,” VanZile said. He hopes to add more shipping containers for interior firefighting exercises. “We have always strived to make something new out there.”
