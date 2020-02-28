The project of 16 students — eight each from Butler and Riverdale elementary schools — were picked to advance to the primary division (grades K-5) in the Northeastern Indiana Tri-State Regional Science Fair on March 14 at Trine University in Angola.
At Butler Elementary, third-grade student Luke Daniels, fourth-grader Austin Rohm, and fifth-graders Wyatt Carroll, Holden Chambers, Wyatt Cox, Emma Garman, Rylan Moughler and Conrad Stark all qualified in the primary division.
At Riverdale Elementary, Cori Carnahan, Mackenzie Dawkins, Quentin Dickerhoff, Stella Dickerhoff, Ella Spencer, Elsie Steury, Levi Steury and Stella Steury all qualified in the primary division.
Butler Special Awards
Best Journal Award — Luke Daniels, third grade and Rylan Moughler, fifth grade; $25 each from the Butler Public Library.
Best Environmental Project — Emma Garman, fifth grade; $25 from Steel Dynamics Inc.
Food Science Award — Shelbie Jennings, fourth grade; $25 from Kaiser’s Food Center.
George Kandel Special Judges Award — Wyatt Morhart, third grade; $25.
Best Dental Projects — First place, Bella Krenkel, fifth grade, sponsored by Dr. Gary Scheumann; second place, Leyna Gump, fourth grade, sponsored by Dr. Greg Butler.
Second Grade
Red — Victor Hicks.
White — Reighlynne Leato.
Third Grade
Blue — Luke Daniels, Wyatt Morhart and Gabriel Sanders.
Red — Mya Brown and Anikka Meronk.
White — Avery Fuller, Macklee Jackson and Kartyr Sobol.
Participation — Abigail Carroll, Shelby Kaufman, Neil McMahon and Bently Viecelli.
Fourth Grade
Blue — Elyn Brown, Kayden Dale, Natalynn Dowden, Damion Evans, Addison Grubb, Shelbie Jennings, Kinzi Laub, Anghanie Medellin, Austin Rohm, Weston Vanover and Payton Walters.
Red — Connor Byrd, Tanner Collins, Rhylee Czaja, Memphis Garman, Akira Geeraedts, Leyna Gump, Mavynn Jackson, Kadance McMahon, Brooklynn Mullen and Kate Strong.
White — Kreed’yn Bess, William Goings, Tomel Lee, Barbara Meronk, Randall Richardson, Grace Tadsen, Emilyn Theising and Madalyn Traster.
Fifth Grade
Blue — David Beard, Mark Brown, Wyatt Carroll, Holden Chambers, Wyatt Cox, Josh Eck, Jack Fisher, Cori Flowers, Micah Fuentes, Emma Garman, Bailey Harger, Bella Krenkel, Rylan Moughler, James Muzyka, Conrad Stark, Cambree Tolley and Kaleb Wood.
Red — Ashton Blank, Adyson Brown, Preslea Brown, Devin Czaja, Carder Davis, Nolan Davis, Alexis Frey, Layla Fritz, Shyla Fritz, Gabe Fuentes, Danelle Guerra, Elijah Hankey, Keltin Hurd, Aiden Jehl, Brooklyn Landry, Clinen McDonald, Shelby McMahon, Elizabeth McNally, Claire Otis, Carter Simington, Demetri Swank, William Turner, Landon Tyree, Teagan Vanover and Chloe Walker.
White — Jacob Bowman, Nolan Crump, Lilly England, Aiden Halferty, Shane Hulbert, Phoebe Oliver, Evan Policinski, Alexis Profit, Payton Reycasa, Kayelynn Shafer, Lizbeth Swonger and Chase Tornblon.
Riverdale Special Awards
Primary champion: Stella Steury, $25 gift card.
Best display: Levi Steury, $25 Walmart gift card.
Kindergarten: Elsie Steury, $25 gift card.
Third grade: Levi Steury, $25 gift card.
Fourth grade: Mackenzie Dawkins, $25 gift card.
Fifth grade: Ella Spencer, $25 gift card.
Dental science award (presented by Butler Dental Group): Stella Dickerhoff, first place; Cami Abel, second place.
Science notebook award (presented by Barnes & Noble and Butler Public Library): Stella Steury.
Intermediate division special awards
Best display: Paige Kreischer, $25 Walmart gift card.
Biology/health/animal science: Jayden Wallingford, $25 gift card.
Behavioral science award: Nolan Baker, $25 gift card.
Electricity/environmental award: Andrew Strong, $25 gift card.
Physical science award: Lucas Lentz, $25 gift card.
Engineering award: Bryan Cuenca and Shelby Davidhizar, $25 gift cards.
Chemistry award: Sam Pittman and Johnny Buss, $25 gift cards.
Math/computer science/astronomy: Robert Potter and Dax Ullom, $25 gift cards.
Science notebook award (presented by Barnes & Noble and Butler Public Library): Jayden Wallingford.
