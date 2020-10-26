AUBURN — Duane Blankenship is taking charge of the DeKalb County Council on Aging and Heimach Senior Center in Auburn.
He replaces departing executive director Meg Zenk, who introduced Blankenship to the DeKalb County Commissioners during their meeting Monday at the courthouse in Auburn.
Zenk is retiring after guiding the Council on Aging for 36 years. She oversaw its move to the senior center at 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn, and led the founding and growth of its DeKalb Area Rural Transit service.
Zenk said she asked the council’s board of directors to find someone with the same passion and drive she feels for the agency.
“I know I’ve got some huge shoes to fill,” Blankenship said Monday. “I’m not here to fill her shoes. I’m here to make my own path and that’s the way I’m going to approach it.”
Blankenship, of Decatur, said he worked for the past seven years as a facilities director for Sodexo in Leipsic, Ohio, and in Dayton, Ohio, at a Proctor & Gamble plant.
He previously served four years as director of the senior citizen center in Lima, Ohio, he said.
“Of all the different jobs that I’ve had, the senior citizen center in Lima was one of the ones that I think most fondly of,” Blankenship said.
When he learned about the opening for a senior center director in DeKalb County, he said, “I called, talked to Meg over the phone. We hit it off immediately, and she’s been great. The board tendered me an offer, and I accepted.”
Blankenship said he is starting fourth week on the job in DeKalb County, where the Council on Aging operates
“Everyone’s been super — great board support at the Council on Aging, and the community here is just outstanding,” Blankenship said.
His other past experience includes working as a recreation supervisor and housing inspector for the city of Lima, Ohio, and in managing environmental services for nursing homes and hospitals in Lima and Fostoria, Ohio.
“I love to cook, so I was hoping to bring some of those skills here,” he said. “We’re kind of limited in some of the services we can provide right now, but I think there’s a lot we can do with food. I know we hand out food to those folks that need food in our area, and I hope to expand that even more. … Going forward, once we get past this spell with COVID, bring the people back into the center and start having some monthly meals again and doing some of those programs and services that the community needs so badly.”
