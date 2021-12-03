AUBURN — A Republican caucus has been set for Saturday, Dec. 18 after the announcement of Jan Bauman’s resignation from her position as DeKalb County Auditor earlier this week.
Bauman announced her resignation effective Dec. 18 during Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting.
The caucus to fill her remaining term in office will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the DeKalb YMCA, 533 North St., Auburn. Those attending the caucus are asked to enter through Door 4 located on the north side of the building.
The successful candidate will take office on Dec. 20.
The DeKalb County Auditor is a county-wide office. Persons eligible to vote in the caucus are the 39 DeKalb Republican precinct committeemen who have been in office 30 days prior to the caucus date of Dec. 18.
Those wishing to run for the position of auditor must have been a DeKalb County resident for one year prior to the caucus date and a registered voter in DeKalb County.
Persons interested in filling the position must notify Richard Ring, DeKalb Republican Party Chairman. Form CEB-5 must be completed and filed 72 hours prior to the caucus date and time with the party chairman. The form can be found on the Indiana Secretary of State election division website or by contacting DeKalb Republican Headquarters.
