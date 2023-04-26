AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum has launched the public phase of its capital campaign to update and preserve its historic home at 1600 Wayne St., the former International Headquarters of the Auburn Automobile Co.
As a National Historic Landmark, constructed in 1930, the building is ACDAM’s greatest artifact, allowing over 120 historically and artistically significant vehicles from the 1920’s and 1930’s to be displayed and tells the story of the automobile industry in DeKalb County.
To date, ACDAM has raised over $2.5 million dollars, or about 50% of its $5 million capital campaign goal. This campaign is being held in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the purchase of this significant building, saved from potential demolition by the museum in 1973 and opening its doors to the public in 1974.
The purpose of the capital campaign and donation drive is to address the building’s need for a new roof, window restoration, replacement and repair of bricks and masonry, repointing of all brick, window lintel repairs, and installation of a new HVAC system. Due to leaks in the roof and gutter systems, the museum has experienced damage to historic finishes, including woodwork, plaster, light fixtures, floors and decorative finishes.
The structure is at risk because of continued water infiltration, degrading materials and aging equipment beyond its useful life. This has led to the curatorial staff having a “bucket brigade” system to empty over 99 full buckets on a continual basis and place out new ones.
Roof replacement, repairs, and the installation of new air handlers began in April 2023 — a $2.1 million project that has been funded by generous donors from across the country. However, there are many more needs to continue to work on and fund in order to continue this important work.
“Our National Historic Landmark building is home to both innovation and the innovators,” said Brandon J. Anderson, executive director and CEO. “We are working hard to restore its glory and integrity so it may continue to both teach and inspire. To further our mission, it is imperative that we take care of our historic building now and in the most appropriate way possible.”
Repairs and upgrades addressed with funds from this capital campaign will allow ACDAM to continue to safely exhibit and restore vehicles from the Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg companies, and to excite and educate visitors with exhibits and programming highlighting Auburn’s role in the development of the automobile industry. Raising funds to complete the capital campaign will ensure ACDAM may remain a leader in the automotive museum field, develop and bring new exhibits to the community, and plan new uses for its galleries.
“While the museum has maintained this building to the highest degree of professionalism, the issues we are facing are to be expected of a building this age and size,” Anderson said. “We can’t do this work alone and without the public’s support as it is beyond our cyclical maintenance capability. The museum continues to be a unique attraction of local, state, national and international significance. We ask for the public’s support to preserve and restore this crown jewel of the Midwest — a stunning national treasure.”
The National Park Service has supported the ACDAM capital campaign in the amount of $500,000, through a grant as part of its Save America’s Treasures program. Additional lead funders include the Edward M. Wilson Foundation, the English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation, Olive B. Cole Foundation, Steel Dynamics Inc., Bruce & Mary Earlin, Concrete Systems Inc., Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA), Jean and Don Ghareeb and more.
The building ACDAM calls home was designed by Fort Wayne architect A.M. Strauss and is considered a masterpiece of the Art Deco style. Industrialist E.L. Cord intended the building to be a capstone to his business empire. It served as the nerve center for the Auburn Automobile Company, as well as Duesenberg Inc.
Additional information and donations to the preservation and repair of this historically significant building may be made by visiting automobilemuseum.org/support/capital-campaign, or by contacting Andersonby email at banderson@automobilemuseum.org or by calling 925-1444.
