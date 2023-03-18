Fort Wayne Philharmonic returns to the Embassy in May

FORT WAYNE — The Embassy Theatre has announced the Fort Wayne Philharmonic will return to the historic Embassy stage in May.
The orchestra will be back at the Embassy as originally scheduled on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. for the Constantine Conducts Classic Broadway show.
Regarding the Masterworks Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue performances on Saturday, May 13:
• Tickets for the evening show on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. have been moved to Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket holders will be notified by March 17 via the communication preference they have on record with The Phil.
• The Saturday, May 13 matinee at 2 p.m. has been canceled. Ticket holders for this performance will also be notified by today, March 17 about the cancellation. Those patrons will be allowed to exchange their tickets or obtain a refund.
Patrons who have questions about these changes should contact the the box office at tickets@fwphil.org or call 422-4226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.