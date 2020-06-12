FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics, Inc. is about to show how a customized apprentice program at a forward-thinking community college can help production employers address key talent issues.
For the past two years, a dozen SDI employees have followed an industrial technology apprentice program that Ivy Tech Community College tailored to meet specific training requirements of the Fort Wayne-based steelmaker.
The Fort Wayne campus graduated the SDI program’s first cohort last month with associate of applied science degrees, and they have transitioned into specialized electrical or mechanical mill technician roles the company describes as challenging and well-paid.
“Steel Dynamics developed this program because there is an ongoing need for mechanical and electrical expertise in our operations,” Staci Beiswanger, the company’s employee development manager, said in a news release.
The program “is a great way for a motivated individual to gain additional technical skills while earning a wage. Ivy Tech has been a great partner who was highly flexible and helped us develop a custom program to fit our company’s needs,” she said.
The Fort Wayne campus of Ivy Tech made its customizable apprentice program available to industrial employers in the region partly to help them address talent shortages in high-skilled positions, Darrel Kesler, dean of advanced manufacturing, engineering and applied science and information technology, said.
“The old paradigm was: They called up Ivy Tech, they have a list of people who are graduating from a program, and they see if they can interview those guys,” he said. “That paradigm is falling apart, because we just don’t have enough people who are qualified graduating from the programs.”
Fewer people have entered production-related training programs in recent years because many parents, teachers and career counselors have an outdated notion that manufacturing is dirty and dangerous, Kesler said.
“The fact of the matter is, they’re wrong, they’re just flat-out wrong,” he said. “The technology that’s being used in industry today is changing rapidly, and so we need people that are willing to be able to think and keep up.”
SDI and other production employers in the region are addressing the shortage by educating and training individuals already in that line of work. They look to upskill bright employees with a strong work ethic and an aptitude for troubleshooting and problem-solving.
Electrical apprentice Justin Hart was in the first cohort of SDI employees who recently graduated from the program.
“I was originally hired November 2017 in the shipping department as a haul truck driver, and I wanted to advance in the company. When I heard about the apprenticeship program, I decided that was the best way I could get where I wanted to be,” he said in the news release.
“I loved the hands-on nature of the classes at Ivy Tech and the range of projects we worked on. When I was in high school, I was pushed into getting a four-year degree. But if I had to do it all over again, I would have chosen this program, this trade school,” he said. “I never would have thought that going to school for two years could result in a job with this high of a wage. SDI is such a great company, and I couldn’t be happier than where I am.”
At SDI, electrical and mechanical mill technicians help troubleshoot, test and restore equipment to operation when there is an electrical or mechanical failure. They also perform routine and preventative maintenance and work on special projects.
Their positions create a pathway to becoming a shift electrician or millwright as they perform that kind of work with guidance, mentoring and continued training.
“Steel-making is very much a high-tech industry. Due to the state-of-the-art nature of our operations, very few candidates have the skill set, capabilities and drive to perform in our highly incentivized and safety-oriented work environment,” Beiswanger said in an email.
“Therefore, it might take more than a year to identify a suitable candidate. The apprenticeship program creates a pipeline for these positions. The classroom experience paired with the on-the-job training accelerates the apprentices’ learning,” she said.
“Prior to the apprenticeship program, it could take up to 12-18 months to train a candidate hired from outside the organization, and the candidate still wasn’t at the baseline of where the apprentices are at the end of their program.”
Ivy Tech worked in partnership with SDI to create the best curriculum to prepare students the company recruited for their new technician responsibilities.
“The apprentices are working alongside shift electricians and millwrights. The on-the-job training and mentorship the apprentices receive while participating in the program goes hand-in-hand with future responsibilities,” Beiswanger said in the email.
“Each mentor begins working with their apprentice on the basics, connecting what is being taught in the classroom to the work being down in the field. Tasks and responsibilities increase as their knowledge increases.”
Steel Dynamics bought equipment for Ivy Tech the apprentices would need to complete their training, including a centrifugal pump learning system and a process-control learning system.
Community college programs of this nature are not unique to Fort Wayne, but SDI has advanced what has been happening with it to the point that “they are really on the leading edge of showing how to do this, and their employees are just doing wonderful work for them,” Kesler said in an interview.
“They’re moving forward faster and faster with this, because they see it as a model that really is working. I look at this as being an example for northeast Indiana,” he said. “If other companies can see how this has been working so well for SDI and they follow this type of model, I think what we’re going to see is further growth in northeast Indiana manufacturing. And it’s the lifeblood of the economy in northeast Indiana, so I think it could be a very important part of our future.”
The availability of customizable apprentice programs at Ivy Tech already has started to have a broader impact in the region.
The Albion operations of Bosch Automotive Motor Systems have had cohorts go through an apprentice program designed specifically for their needs, and Kesler said BFGoodrich also has a cohort or two in a program it had customized.
Other production employers in the region have started sending two or three workers at a time into Ivy Tech apprentice programs they helped develop, he said.
