Local police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests May 8-10, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Joanne McPherson, 36, of the 100 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. May 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jaykob Levitz, 26, of the 8400 block of West U.S. 20, Angola, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. May 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
James Mick, 47, of the 600 block of East 3rd Street, Auburn, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. May 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging invasion of privacy.
Michael Glassbrook, 57, of Olivet, Michigan, was arrested at 1:08 a.m. May 10 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Matthew Heath, 43, of the 3100 block North, C.R. 750 East, Avilla, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. May 10 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
