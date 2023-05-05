Three vehicles crash in Auburn
AUBURN — Two people complained of pain following a three-vehicle crash that occurred just after 2 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Grandstaff Drive, Auburn Police reported.
Haley R. Henderson, 19, of Auburn, complained of neck pain. Samantha A. McCormick, 36, of Garrett, complained of elbow and lower arm pain, police said.
Police said Henderson was driving south on Grandstaff, approaching the signal at 15th Street. When she attempted to apply the brakes on her 2000 Chevrolet Impala, her foot went to the floor and was unable to stop.
Henderson’s car struck the rear of McCormick’s 2022 Mazda Tribute. That impact pushed McCormick’s vehicle into the rear of a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by Robin L. Parr, 58, of Auburn. Parr was not injured according to the police report.
Total damage was estimated to be between $25,001-$50,000.
