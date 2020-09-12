AUBURN — The DeKalb County Clerk’s Office already has received more than 1,000 applications to vote by mail in the Nov. 3 general election, Clerk Holly Albright reported Friday.
The County Election Board met Friday to finalize plans for this year’s general election.
As of Friday afternoon, 1,029 applications for absentee ballots by mail had been received by Albright’s office.
Voters who want to vote by mail must complete an Application for Absentee Ballot by Mail and mark one of the 12 legal reasons for voting absentee.
Applications can be obtained by calling the Voter Registration Office at 925-9787, ext. 6. Applications must be received at the clerk’s office by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. Postmarks are not accepted as meeting the deadline.
“This is 12 days before the election to ensure the voter has time to receive the ballot, complete it and return it by Election Day. Ballots must be received by noon on Election Day to be counted,” Albright said.
The clerk’s office will begin mailing absentee ballots Monday.
In the June primary election, of the total 6,792 ballots cast, 3,024 were absentee ballots by mail. The election board mailed 3,270 absentee ballots, Albright said.
During Friday’s meeting, Albright reported that the November election will use the same 10 vote centers that were used in the June primary election. Registered voters may vote at any vote center that is convenient for them. DeKalb County voters no longer are restricted to specific polling locations.
Election Day polling vote centers will be at the Ashley Community Building; Auburn First United Methodist Church; Butler American Legion post; Coburn Corners Church of Christ; Corunna Fire Station; Dayspring Community Church of Auburn; Hamilton Life Center; Heritage Community Church south of Auburn; Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center in Garrett; and New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
Early voting will take place at the clerk’s office in the DeKalb County Courthouse beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, and will continue until noon on Monday, Nov. 2. Hours will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Early voting also will take place at the clerk’s office on Saturdays, Oct 24 and 31, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Additional early voting opportunities take place Oct. 24 and 31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New Hope Christian Center and Dayspring Community Church, as well as Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at New Hope, Albright reported.
Evening early voting will be offered Oct. 27 from 2-7 p.m. at Coburn Corners and Oct. 29 from 2-7 p.m. at Dayspring.
Albright will be mailing a postcard with voting times and places to voters by the end of this month.
Also Friday, the Election Board approved members of the voting Travel Board. However, area nursing homes have expressed a preference for mail-in ballots for their residents. Dates for Travel Board voting option will be Oct. 28 and 29.
Albright reminded the public that Oct. 5 is the deadline to register to vote in the 2020 general election.
Albright said she plans to present a resolution for the board’s approval at its Sept. 29 meeting that will allow counting of mailed absentee ballots to begin any time after 6 a.m. on Election Day.
