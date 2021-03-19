FORT WAYNE — Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana’s Ribbon Walk will take place on Saturday, May 8. This year’s walk will be a hybrid event to keep everyone safe.
Participants can walk at Cancer Services, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, or follow their own paths by taking walks in their neighborhoods.
Face masks and social distancing are required at the event. Sanitizer stations will be available.
To register for the Ribbon Walk, visit give.cancer-services.org/RibbonWalk2021. Once registered, participants are encouraged to join with friends to form teams and participate in a walk that will honor people with cancer in the community. Everyone who raises $35 by May 1 will receive a commemorative T-shirt.
People can share a photo with a Ribbon Walk T-shirt, words of encouragement, and their fundraising progress on social media with #CSNIRibbonWalk.
Cancer Services has set a Ribbon Walk goal of raising $80,000. All the money raised stays in the community to help people with cancer.
