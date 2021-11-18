WATERLOO — The Town of Waterloo is ready to kick off the holiday season.
The town will hold its annual Holiday Block Party from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday on West Van Vleek St.
Town Manager Pam Howard said unfortunately this year’s block party will again not feature the famous Canadian Pacific Holiday Train. The lighted holiday train is once again not running this year because of the coronavirus.
The party was started around the passing of the train through the small town on its way across the United States.
This year’s event will feature a video of the train’s last visit to town in 2019.
The block party will be featured under the big tent on west Van Vleek St. featuring food vendors, craft vendors and two live bands.
The Little Rock Express band will perform before The Band Cheyenne takes the stage.
There will also be several raffles with prizes such as a Coach purse and wallet, 55-inch television, Air Pod Pro with charger, bikes, lots of gift baskets and more.
Howard said the event is a great way to start your Christmas shopping a little early.
Two weeks later the town will host the annual lighting of the tree in Francis Thomson Memorial Park. The lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Pastor Sam Weicht will deliver a small Christmas message and prayer before the lighting.
Santa Claus will be on hand to visit with children. There will also be cookies and hot chocolate.
Howard said local residents are encouraged to help decorate the park with trees of their own. Anyone wishing to put a decorated tree in the park can contact Howard at 570-7080 from Nov. 22 to Dec. 3.
