AUBURN — DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder is urging those in the county who aren’t vaccinated to do so as soon as possible as the county is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The county saw five new cases reported Friday morning, bringing this week’s total to 16. Friday’s cases were in the 20-29 and 40-49 age group continuing a trend this week of the virus affecting younger individuals.
Statewide cases continue to decline, but the more highly contagious “delta” variant, first identified in India, continues to spread throughout the state.
The new cases bring the total number of reported cases within the county to 4,461 and total deaths of COVID-19 positive patients to 78 since March 24, 2020.
The new case counts are the highest in several weeks in DeKalb County.
Going into the holiday weekend, this has Dr. Souder worried because people will be gathering in groups for the Fourth of July.
“This is the uptick we have not wanted,” Souder said. “If this is not India delta, no doubt it soon will be and the curve will more sharply rise.
“Luckily most events are to be held outside this weekend, but even this may not be as preventative for the new and rapid spreading delta variant.”
Souder warns residents that if the numbers continue to spike, DeKalb County will likely move from blue to yellow in the state’s color coding for moderate spread of the virus.
Souder said the three authorized vaccines within the U.S. — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — do a good job of fighting off the delta variant, but in those who aren’t vaccinated, the variant can spread more rapidly and can cause greater illness.
To date, there are no known cases of the delta variant in DeKalb County.
That is why he is continuing to urge those who aren’t vaccinated to get vaccinated.
“All that aren’t vaccinated are advised to do so ASAP so that the spread of this new variant can be slowed and reduced in DeKalb County,” Souder said.
A COVID-19 clinic sponsored by the state was held at the Butler United Methodist Church June 23-25, as the state continues to push vaccinations.
Souder said the turnout was fairly low with around 20 people vaccinated each day.
State numbers show that 39.7% of those eligible for the vaccine have received it in DeKalb County. Souder believes the number of those who are protected from the virus may be closer to 60% though when figuring in those who have antibodies after contracting the virus.
The lack of uptake from the community has left Souder scratching his head to figure out ways to reach those who have chosen not to get vaccinated. The majority of those individuals are misinformed or still have questions about the vaccines.
He said about a third of those individuals he talks with who are hesitant are willing to change their mind after they are informed.
“We have been pretty lucky so far,” he said. “I am disappointed about the amount of disinformation and paranoia that is out there. Parents owe it to the kids to get vaccinated.”
There are currently no vaccines approved for children under the age of 12.
Souder said one way to reach adults in the community is to encourage employers to push employees to get the vaccine. This would not only raise the number of vaccinated adults, it would also protect companies from lost man hours if people contract the virus.
For those who aren’t vaccinated, masks, avoiding large groups and social distancing is essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the statewide public health emergency until the end of July.
