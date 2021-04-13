Officers arrest 21
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 21 people from April 5-12, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Michael Wilson, 36, of the 1900 block of C.R. 57, Butler, was arrested April 5 at 9:27 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
James Taylor, 47, of the 200 block of Tippecanoe Street, Battle Ground, was arrested April 6 at 11 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and failure to appear.
Dilyn-Roy Gallinger, 24, of the 2600 block of Broadway, Fort Wayne, was arrested April 6 at 2:07 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and failure to appear.
Jeff Shaffer, 59, of the 5500 block of C.R. 75-A, St. Joe, was arrested April 6 at 2:07 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging Community Corrections Violation, escape, a Level 6 felony.
Natalie Hemminger, 37, of the 100 block of North Harrison Street, Sherwood, Ohio, was arrested April 7 at 9:03 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of operating while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor.
Casey Brown, 41, of the 1500 block of Canfield Street, Huntington, was arrested April 7 at 12:53 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility with a a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Fairbanks, 28, of the 1300 block of West Hasting Lake Road, Jonesville, Michigan, was arrested April 8 at 8:49 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Charles Pitts, 48, of the 600 block of Ferry Street, Niles, Michigan, was arrested April 8 at 2:58 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; unauthorized entry of a vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Angela Hillegass, 44, of the 300 block of Pierce Street, Gary, was arrested April 8 at 2:58 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and contempt of court.
Gayle Barden, 37, of the 2700 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was arrested April 8 at 3:18 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Kaleb Glatt, 26, of the 1300 block of Bedford Drive, New Haven, was arrested April 8 at 4:21 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Haiden Slabaugh, 23, of the 100 block of East Branning Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested April 9 at 7:33 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant from Allen County.
Christopher Tieman, 29, of the 5200 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was arrested April 8 at 9:10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
John Linton, 31, of the 22100 block of Wabash Avenue, Goshen, was arrested April 9 at 2:08 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of domestic battery and invasion of privacy, Class A misdemeanors.
Damien Knapp, 29, of the 1100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested April 9 at 12:11 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of identity deception and false identity statement, Level 6 felonies.
Kerstin Price, 20, of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested April 9 at 431 p.m. on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of minor consuming, a Class B misdemeanor.
Cody Beer, 29, of Lane 20, Crooked Lake, was arrested April 9 at 5:25 p.m. on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class and Class C misdemeanor.
Tia Barnes, 26, of the 1000 block of South Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested April 9 at 10:36 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of unlawful possession of syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Shawn Kimmel, 47, of the 500 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested April 11 by the Garrett Police Department on warrant for an unspecified charge.
Andrea Freed, 39, of the 2400 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, was arrested April 11 at 7:05 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Robert Barnett, 30, of the 100 block of Pointe Street, North Pointe Crossing, Garrett, was arrested April 11 at 8:42 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Collision damages vehicles in Waterloo
WATERLOO — A sideswipe collision damaged two vehicles April 7 at 3:55 p.m. on Wayne Street south of Railroad Street, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Police said Chad M. Bell, 32, of Waterloo, was waiting in a parking space in front of his house to enter Wayne Street. He allowed a northbound vehicle to pass and began to enter traffic. The left front of his 2012 Honda Pilot struck the right side of a 2014 Lincoln MKZ driven by Stephanie R. Johnson, 40, of Harlan.
Johnson told police she had just left the Town Hall ATM drive-up area. After waiting for a vehicle to pass, she entered Wayne street heading northbound behind the other vehicle. She said Bell then began leaving his parking spot, and they collided.
Police estimated $5,000 to $10,000 combined damage to the vehicles.
