ANGOLA — A Waterloo man has been indicted on criminal charges in U.S. District Court for Northern Indiana.
Joshua A. Kelley, 38, is being held in Allen County Jail, charged with federal counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
A pretrial conference is scheduled in federal court on June 17, prior to a three-day jury trial set to start June 30.
Kelley was transported to the Allen County Jail, which serves as a federal detention facility, from the Steuben County Jail, where he had been held since a day-long standoff at a Fremont area motel on June 14, 2018.
In February in Steuben Superior Court, Kelley was arraigned on three additional felony charges in the pending Steuben County case: two Level 5 felony allegations of possession of methamphetamine and a Level 6 felony charge of theft on top of his original 13 charges. Two of them are Level 1 felony charges of attempted murder.
They stem from the June 2018 incident, which started with a tip provided to DeKalb County authorities, reporting a “dead girl in the bathroom” at the motel, say court documents.
The federal charges relate to an alleged incident on March 7, 2018. No details on the alleged offense are currently available.
At this time, Kelley is scheduled for a June 9 pretrial conference in Steuben Superior Court. It was rescheduled after Kelley was unable to appear in court on Monday due to his detention in Fort Wayne.
A jury trial in the Steuben County case is set for Aug. 3-7.
The Fremont motel incident started when officers entered the room where Kelley was staying and found the bathroom door shut, says the probable cause affidavit. When they opened the door, Kelley allegedly was pointing a .380-caliber handgun. As officers exited the room, Kelley allegedly fired at them.
Numerous heavily armed officers from agencies across the state, including an Indiana State Police armored vehicle, converged on the motel, and roads in the area were closed to traffic. The emergency response team deployed pepper spray gas into the room twice. On both occasions, Kelley fired a round from his gun out the window of the hotel room, court documents say.
Kelley has a criminal record that includes methamphetamine-related convictions in DeKalb and Noble counties.
