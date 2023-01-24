AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 13 people for criminal offenses during hearings Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Alexander Allan Bovee of the 100 block of Compton Street, Bronson, Michigan, was sentenced to 365 days of incarceration for battery resulting in bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, and 356 days of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time.
Gabriel R. Cruz of the 1200 block of West Packard Avenue, Fort Wayne, received a 240-day suspended sentence and was [placed on probation for 240 days for operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony.
Dominic Michael Villafana of the 1500 block of West Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jennings Donald Nickolson of the 1100 block of C.R. 77, Butler, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
William T. Hawkins of the 200 block of Beath Lane, South Salem, Ohio, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Joseph Edward Allen of the 800 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Sarah L. Glascock of the 3300 block of Sanibel Drive, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Matthew Joseph Wilondek of the 700 block of South Broadway, Butler, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for three days served in jail while the case was pending.
Salvador Soto Jr. of the 4900 block of Merlot Crossing, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for three days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 359 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Ivan Romero of the 6700 block of Ramblewood Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Jamar J. Wright of the 4900 block of Devonshire Drive, Fort Wayne, received two 90-day sentences for driving while suspended and possession of marijuana, both Class A misdemeanors. The sentences will be served at the same time.
Ethan Christopher Slone of the 3000 block of Knoll Creek Drive, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 90 days, for distribution of an intimate image, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 11 days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 275 days.
