Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Eastern Community School District board meeting in the Eastside Junior-Senior High School Cabaret Theater, 603. E. Green St., Butler.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. —DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot, West Van Vleek Street.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. – Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson Street, Auburn. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom by telephone or computer, beginning at 5:50 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9096287272?pwd=dnhrL2MvS2daK0l3K0xEK21iUXdGQT09. Meeting ID: 909 628 7272| Passcode: 19102020. Phone: 1-(312)-626-6799 or 1-(646)-876-9923.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, work session to discuss upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning, James R. Watson Elementary School in the new cafeteria, door 3. An open house will take place from 5:30-6 p.m. for anyone who wishes to see the newly completed cafeteria. A closed executive session will take place immediately following the meeting to discuss safety.
