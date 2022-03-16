AUBURN — A plea agreement has been filed in the case of an Auburn teen who is facing criminal charges in adult court involving a March 2021 break-in and shooting at Castle Court Apartments.
Dominick J. Stapleton, 15, of the 4700 block of C.R. 56, and who currently is incarcerated at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility in an unrelated case, is charged with attempted murder and burglary, both Level 1 felonies.
Stapleton’s case was waived to adult court last week by DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm.
Stapleton, with his attorney Mark Thoma, appeared for an initial hearing on the charges in DeKalb Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon.
Grimm noted that on Tuesday, a plea agreement had been filed with the court.
The agreement calls for Stapleton to plead guilty to attempted murder, a Level 1 felony. Under the terms of the agreement, the state will dismiss other pending charges and refrain from filing additional charges related to burglaries committed in DeKalb County in the winter and/or spring of 2021. The agreement states the court shall impose the mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years.
The agreement notes that the court will review the plea agreement along with a pre-sentence report of a probation officer and either accept it or reject it.
Grimm scheduled a change of plea and sentencing hearing for April 26.
Stapleton is accused of intentionally attempting to kill a 16-year-old girl by shooting her in the face with a 0.22 caliber hand gun.
In the burglary charge, which will be dismissed if the court accepts the plea agreement, Stapleton is accused of entering the apartment of the girl and her father with the intent to commit a felony or theft and that it resulted in serious bodily injury to the girl.
During the March 7 waiver hearing, Auburn Police Detective Aaron Quick testified he had been involved in the investigation of the March 2021 Castle Court break-in and shooting. The victim was shot in the cheek below her right eye, with the bullet becoming lodged next to the brain, Quick said.
Quick said an investigation into a string of burglaries at the Castle Court apartment complex helped police to crack the case.
Quick said there was no forced entry at any of the apartments and they had key or code locking mechanisms.
Quick said he spoke to the property manager and his son — a juvenile — and the son admitted giving the universal access code to Stapleton because he was being “blackmailed” by Stapleton. The son also admitted giving Stapleton information about the apartments, places to burglarize and what could be found inside, Quick testified.
A second adult suspect in the case — Coltin Herzog, 19, of the 1900 block of Maple Street, Auburn — also is charged with attempted murder and burglary, both Level 1 felonies.
During the waiver hearing, Quick said Herzog told police they had gone to the Castle Court apartment to burglarize the place. The female victim and her father lived in the apartment and they watched the father leave for work, Quick said.
According to the affidavit in Herzog’s case, on Aug. 31, investigators spoke with Stapleton’s close friend. He described Herzog and Stapleton as entering the Castle Court apartment. They came out of the apartment after Stapleton had found it was occupied by the girl.
During the waiver hearing, Quick said Herzog told police Stapleton had forced him to go back into the apartment. Herzog told police he saw Stapleton point the gun and start shooting the girl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.