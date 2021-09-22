Youth theater tryouts Sunday at 6 p.m.
AUBURN — Auditions for Excelsior Youth Theater’s next production “Adrift in New York or Her First False Step” will be Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
This production is full of fun audience participation. It’s not a musical but it’s a play with singing.
The production will include a cast of 8-22 year old individuals. For more information, visit ExcelsiorArtsAcademy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.