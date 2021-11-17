AUBURN — Sewer rates within the city will be going up 6% in 2022, 2023 and 2024 after the Auburn Common Council approved a rate hike on Tuesday.
The rate hike moved forward on a unanimous vote Tuesday night after no one from the public spoke against it during a brief public hearing.
Mayor Mike Ley said during the Nov. 2 meeting that the increase will help the city upgrade the system over the coming years.
“It is our belief that our citizens would be better served with small increases instead of a large one,” he said.
Residents using 4,000 gallons per month currently pay $45.46. Over the next three years, the rates would increase to $48.19 in 2022, $51.08 in 2023 and $54.14 in 2024.
The rate increase will put city residents paying comparable rates to neighboring cities and towns. Auburn’s rate is currently on the low end of the spectrum when compared to neighboring cities and towns. The increase will bring them into a middle range.
Of the neighboring towns and cities, Kendallville currently has the lowest rates at $38.09 and Waterloo is the highest at $72.81. Residents of Waterloo could possibly be looking at a rate hike in the coming years as the town is searching for dollars to upgrade its sanitary sewer system.
The last sewer rate increase for city residents was 2011 — a two-phase rate adjustment — with the second rate adjustment not taking effect.
Before voting on Tuesday night’s rate hike, council President Kevin Webb clarified a statement he made during the Nov. 2 meeting.
Webb said he would prefer the city wait three or four years after the current rate hike before reviewing its rates again, that way the city isn’t waiting 10 years to address any funding issues.
“At that point, we would only be five or six years in,” he said.
Funding from the rate hike will be used to bring the city’s sewer infrastructure into compliance with the state.
Todd Sattison, wastewater superintendent, told the council during the Nov. 2 meeting that the city had until 2028 to correct its combined sewer overflows.
Over the past several years, the city has improved its infrastructure to bring an end to the overflow situation. City crews are hoping one last project will correct the issues with the system. That project, which will be located on the east side of Cedar Creek in Eckhart Park, is currently in the preliminary design phase.
Sattison said he is hoping the project will be completed in 2022. The project will incorporate underground storage tanks to hold stormwater during heavy rain events. Although plans aren’t finalized, the underground storage could hold a minimum of 250,000 gallons.
The only time the city has issues with combined sewer overflows is during heavy rain events — which seem to be more common lately.
The proposed project will also include the replacement or relining of sewer lines to the tune of $200,000 to $300,000 over the next three years.
Credit card fees addressed
The council took the first steps to wipe out credit card user fees for residents paying city bills with cards.
Currently, residents paying bills with a credit card are charged different user fees depending, which service they are paying for. Those paying their city utility bill are currently charged 1.66%. But those paying a bill through Auburn Essential Services, renting a building at the park department or paying a ticket at the police department pay different rates.
On first reading Tuesday night, the council approved an ordinance wiping out the credit card fees at this point. The city will just eat the usage fees as a cost of doing business.
City Attorney Erik Weber said the only way the city could charge a fee is if it was a uniform fee across the board, which currently doesn’t work with all the billing systems.
The issue will be taken up again at the Dec. 7 meeting.
In other business:
• 30-year employee Troy Stahly, a journey lineman, was honored for his years of service during Tuesday’s meeting. Stahly thanked his family for the years of support through the good times and the bad times. “It has been a pleasure to serve the city of Auburn.”
• First reading of the city utilities 2022 budget was approved. The electric department submitted a budget of $47,731,567; Auburn Essential Services $5,511,966; water department $4,210,205 and water pollution control utility $7,031,619.
