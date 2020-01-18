AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will host a Safe Sitter Class on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St. At this day-long program, teens will learn how to handle any situation that may come up when an adult is not home. Participants should pack a lunch and some snacks.
The class costs $25 per student and requires registration. Pick up a registration form at any Eckhart Public Library location and return it. There is a maximum capacity of 15 students for the class, and any additional registrants will be put on a wait list for the next class.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “Amish Front Porch Stories: 18 Short Tales of Simple Faith and Wisdom” by Wanda Brunstetter, Jean Brunstetter and Richelle Brunstetter. This collection of stories feature tales of love, happiness and more from Amish country. Find this collection at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
● Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school will have the chance to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
● Learning STEAM Through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) and interact with peers during Learning STEAM Through Legos Monday from 1-2 p.m., at the Teen Library.
● Babies and Books — A Little Listeners Storytime: Aimed for children ages birth to 2 years, the group will meet Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
● Lego Club: The group will meet Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library.
● Family Storytime — A Little Listeners Storytime: Open to all ages, the group will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Teen Library.
● Story Explorers — A Little Listeners Storytime: Aimed for children ages 2-6 years, the group will meet Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
● Kids in the Kitchen: Children and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under age 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
● Teen Magic The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join a Magic: The Gathering Club Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Participants, both beginners and experts alike, are invited to play, learn, and discuss this card game. Most games are played in Commander format, but Standard games also are played.
● Safe Sitter Class: The class will take place Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St. The cost of the class is $25 per student and requires registration. Pick up a registration form at any Eckhart Public Library location and return it. There is a maximum capacity of 15 students for the class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.