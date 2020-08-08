Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, commissioners Court, DeKalb County Courthouse.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Council budget hearings, Commissioners Court, Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees, public hearing on the proposed 2021 budget, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn. Immediately following the budget hearing, the regular monthly business meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the same location.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, meeting the Waterloo Depot on Van Vleek Street.
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Council budget hearings, Commissioners Court, Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central School Board, work session to discuss the upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning, DeKalb High School cafeteria, enter in door 24. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. No more than 250 people will be permitted.
